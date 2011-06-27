  1. Home
Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,617
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque158 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.2 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Gross weight3860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Blue
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
