Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2223
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.318.0/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm205 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Valvesno16
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear hip Room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room40.4 in.40.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.3053 lbs.
Gross weight3935 lbs.4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.5.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Saronno Red
