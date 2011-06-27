Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

There are a lot of whiny people on here, it's 13 years old people. This is a great car. Mine has 129,000 miles and has giving me NO ISSUES at all expect for water pump, that's it. Very fast, very sporty, incredible gas mileage for the power and lets out, and a beautiful design that still looks great compared with other ugly bubble but cars today. Glad I bought it, it turns heads everywhere I go and have had many random strangers tell me they want my car. The only other car that competes and I would buy would be a 1993-1995 Ford Thunderbird Sports Coupe but it doesn't come as a convertible so would have to convert it which I'm considering doing.

Pete and Judy , 07/30/2016 GS 2dr Convertible

I bought this car from a good friend who was the original owner. He always took the car to the dealer to get serviced. It is a red convertible with gray interior and black rag top. normally aspirated 2.5 liter and auto trans. When I first bought it , I had to do all 4 brakes completely (rotors, drums, pads, slave cylinders, master cylinder, and bleeding). They worked flawlessly after that for about 6 or 7 years, and then I just had to turn the rotors and install new pads. A couple of years ago I replaced a broken alternator belt. Then a few months ago I replaced the original water pump. And of course I did the timing belt and balance shaft belt at the same time, which were still in relatively good condition. And a new battery. And that is all the maintenance I have to do in the 9 years that I have owned it. Basically just a few normal wearing parts. Oh yeah, the original owner replaced the transmission with a brand new one a couple of years before he sold it to me. He had no other issues whatsoever. Enjoyable to drive, and something I wasn't expecting: in the summertime with top down it is a great chick magnet! That particular series of Eclipse has a much sexier look than any other series that was built before or after it. Pros: fun to drive, very reliable, and very affordable to own. Cons: the rag top was leaky and no good to drive in the rain. But I'm told that could have been avoided if the original owner had used a conditioner on it every few years, and garaged the car more often. And the front end body work is very close to the ground. You must always tap the brakes and unload the suspension before driving over any bumps or dips, and enter or exit steep driveways very slowly and at angle. If you like this style of car and can find one that has been well maintained over the past 2 decades, buy it!