Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,819
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,819
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,819
270 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
electric and diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,819
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,819
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,819
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Length196 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume115.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Exterior Colors
  • Nouveau Blue Pearl
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Starlight Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,819
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,819
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,819
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
