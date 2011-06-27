Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$2,854
|$3,344
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,523
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,861
|$2,174
|Rough
|$815
|$1,198
|$1,395
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,126
|$3,520
|Clean
|$2,141
|$2,763
|$3,110
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,038
|$2,289
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,312
|$1,468
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,739
|$3,185
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,422
|$2,814
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,786
|$2,071
|Rough
|$801
|$1,150
|$1,329