Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Gross weight4420 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Martinique Green Pearl
  • Imperial Beige Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Richmond Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
