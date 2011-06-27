Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/437 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Torque
|231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|8 total speakers
|yes
|210 watts stereo output
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|100 watts stereo output
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|cloth
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Length
|194.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3549 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4420 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/60R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|P205/65R H tires
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,407
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
