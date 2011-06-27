  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Diamante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5000 rpm205 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
8 total speakersyesno
210 watts stereo outputyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
power antennayesyes
100 watts stereo outputnoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
remote trunk releaseyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesno
leather and wood trim on dashyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
leather and wood trim on doorsyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
leatheryesno
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.3461 lbs.
Gross weight4420 lbs.4420 lbs.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Exterior Colors
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Martinique Green Pearl
  • Imperial Beige Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Richmond Red Pearl
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Martinique Green Pearl
  • Imperial Beige Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Richmond Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Null tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesno
P215/60R V tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
full wheel coversnoyes
P205/65R H tiresnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,407
Starting MSRP
$25,387
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
