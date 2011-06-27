  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Diamante
Overview
See Diamante Inventory
See Diamante Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Curb weight3531 lbs.3443 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Beige Metallic
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Richmond Red Pearl
  • Lexington Green Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Imperial Beige Metallic
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Vail White
  • Richmond Red Pearl
  • Lexington Green Metallic
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Tan
  • Gray
See Diamante InventorySee Diamante Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles