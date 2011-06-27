  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sydney Blue Metallic
  • Victoria Red Pearl
  • Burma Black Pearl
  • Versailles Green Metallic
  • Paris White
  • Stonehedge Silver Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
