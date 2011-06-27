  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sydney Blue Metallic
  • Victoria Red Pearl
  • Burma Black Pearl
  • Versailles Green Metallic
  • Paris White
  • Stonehedge Silver Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
