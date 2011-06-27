Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length194.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victoria Red Pearl
  • Burma Black Pearl
  • Stonehedge Silver Metallic
  • Sydney Blue Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Paris White
  • Versailles Green Metallic
