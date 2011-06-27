  1. Home
Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm210 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.3483 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stonehedge Silver Metallic
  • Versailles Green Metallic
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Paris White
  • Burma Black Pearl
  • Sydney Blue Metallic
  • Victoria Red Pearl
