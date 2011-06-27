  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Diamante
Overview
See Diamante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length190.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
See Diamante Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles