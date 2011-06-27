  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Diamante

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante.

List Price Estimate
$784 - $1,891
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles