Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Length192.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • White Pearl Metallic
