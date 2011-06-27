Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/432.4 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm201 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm202 hp @ 6000 rpm175 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Measurements
Height57.9 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Length192.4 in.190.2 in.190.2 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.3605 lbs.3605 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles