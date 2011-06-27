  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Diamante
Overview
See Diamante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Providence Gray Pearl Metallic
See Diamante Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles