Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/22 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.319.6/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm199 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm202 hp @ 6000 rpm175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.no
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.no
Rear hip Room53.5 in.53.5 in.no
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.no
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.no
Measurements
Length190.2 in.190.2 in.192.4 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.3538 lbs.3609 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.no
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.57.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.2 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Princeton Blue
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mesquite Gray Pearl Metallic
