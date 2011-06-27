Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Pearl Metallic
  • Black Forest Green
  • Hampton Green Pearl Metallic
  • Athens Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Westport Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mesquite Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
