Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Diamante
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.190.2 in.
Curb weight3505 lbs.3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Hampton Green Pearl Metallic
  • Westport Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White Pearl Metallic
  • Mesquite Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Athens Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black Forest Green
