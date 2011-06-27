  1. Home
Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 3000GT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Length180.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Caracas Red
