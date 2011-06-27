  1. Home
Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Length179.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
