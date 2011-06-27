Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Length179.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Caracas Red
  • Sable Black
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Martinique Yellow Pearl Metallic
