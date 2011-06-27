  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg16/22 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6000 rpm320 hp @ 6000 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Valvesno24no
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Measurements
Length179.7 in.179.7 in.179.7 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.3803 lbs.3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.0 in.49.0 in.49.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caracus Red
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Martinique Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Martinique Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Caracus Red
  • Sable Black
  • Martinique Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Caracus Red
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
