Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/455.4 mi.
|316.8/435.6 mi.
|336.6/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|222 hp @ 6000 rpm
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
|222 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Valves
|no
|24
|no
|Cam type
|no
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|no
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|44.2 in.
|44.2 in.
|44.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.7 in.
|179.7 in.
|179.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3373 lbs.
|3803 lbs.
|3219 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.1 cu.ft.
|11.1 cu.ft.
|11.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.0 in.
|49.0 in.
|49.0 in.
|Wheel base
|97.2 in.
|97.2 in.
|97.2 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage