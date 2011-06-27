  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 3000GT
Overview
See 3000GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque307 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3791 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monza Red
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Glacier White Pearl Metallic
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
See 3000GT Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles