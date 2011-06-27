  1. Home
2022 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Hardtop 4 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/382.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Touchscreen Media Displayyes
Signature Trim +$4,000
Premium Package +$1,500
Iconic Trim +$8,000
Signature Upholstery Package +$2,000
Classic Trimyes
Driver Assistance Package +$750
Touchscreen Navigation Plusyes
Touchscreen Navigation +$1,000
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Garage-Door Opener +$250
Storage Package +$250
MINI Head-Up Display +$500
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$750
Headliner in Anthracite +$250
Standard Seatsyes
Heated Front Seats +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room51.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Bonnet Stripes +$100
Silver Bonnet Stripes +$100
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels +$1,250
17" Scissor Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Pedal Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Revolite Spoke Spectre Grey Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Rails +$250
17" Tentacle Spoke Black Alloy Wheels +$1,250
All-Season Tiresyes
18" Pulse Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Performance Summer Tiresyes
18" MINI Yours British Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripes +$100
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2937 lbs.
EPA interior volume96.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight3869 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height56.1 in.
Length159.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload840 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Pearl Light Chequered, leatherette/cloth
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
