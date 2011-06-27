  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 4 Door
  4. 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
  5. Features & Specs

2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door
More about the 2021 Hardtop 4 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.6/429.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,400
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
6.5" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Iconic Trimyes
Classic Trimyes
8.8" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,400
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,400
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access Subscriptionyes
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Performance Summer Tiresyes
16" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Roof Railsyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Propeller Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Length157.4 in.
Curb weight2826 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Solaris Orange Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Emerald Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Black Pearl Light Grey, leatherette/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,400
175/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Null tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars