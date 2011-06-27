  1. Home
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.6/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigation Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Iconic Trimyes
Classic Trimyes
John Cooper Works Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Without Additional Chrome Line Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
Performance Summer Tiresyes
16" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Roof Railsyes
18" JCW Cup Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Cone Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Propeller Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Length158.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Grey Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Solaris Orange Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Black Pearl Light Grey, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
195/55R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
