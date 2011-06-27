2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,952*
Total Cash Price
$27,483
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,739*
Total Cash Price
$34,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,328
|$1,915
|$4,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,164
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,328
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,189
|$880
|$550
|$199
|$4,296
|Depreciation
|$8,263
|$2,517
|$2,056
|$2,306
|$2,014
|$17,156
|Fuel
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$7,170
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,026
|$5,936
|$5,536
|$8,078
|$7,376
|$39,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,957
|$2,432
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,687
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,510
|$1,118
|$699
|$253
|$5,456
|Depreciation
|$10,494
|$3,197
|$2,611
|$2,929
|$2,558
|$21,788
|Fuel
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,930
|$9,106
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,543
|$7,539
|$7,031
|$10,259
|$9,368
|$50,739
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Virginia is:
