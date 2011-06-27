2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love this Mini Greg , 06/04/2019 Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful After a series of Jeep Wranglers I wanted to go the opposite direction. From sluggish to peppy and from cumbersome to precise. What a joy this little pup is! Like a Wrangler, there is a give-and-take feel...a love/hate relationship that adds up to a love affair unlike most other cars I've owned. It's why I enjoyed my Jeeps and why I so much enjoy my Mini. If these cost $80k you would say...so now I see why. They are quality well beyond the price tag and driving one is a sheer joy. Keep wanting to get in and go somewhere I don't need to go. Update to my review after 12k additional miles of fun; Ditto to the above!! ZERO issues. I will probably trade this 2016 Mini Hardtop S for a JCW version in the next year or so. Report Abuse

Mini of Glencoe Josephine Vega , 09/26/2019 Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Ric Tryce is an incredible sales man. He was so patient even though I was all over the place as far as not knowing what I really wanted to buy. I changed my opinion on the car color I wanted about 5 times and he always made sure that I would get the car that I wanted and the style of Mini that I wanted. If I ever need to buy a car again, I will go back to Ric as he made the process so easy and most of all pleasurable. I love that even though I changed my mind so many times he kept a very cool attitude and didn't send me somewhere else 🤪 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mini Amount Of Choices Rossbuggy , 08/07/2018 Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 10 people found this review helpful The best thing about a Mini was the ability to make it your own — colors, wheels, options, etc. I was interested in a Mini Cooper 4-door hardtop. I wanted Electric Blue, with 16 inch wheels and no sunroof. For 2019 that means choosing a new trim called Classic. Unfortunately, it only comes in 4 colors (none of them blue), 15 inch wheels and no other individual options. If I wanted blue with my desired wheels I would have to spend $3000 more for the Premium trim that includes stuff I don’t want like the sunroof. What happened, Mini? A huge disappointment. I was ready to buy the car until I found this out. Now I’m looking elsewhere. Bummer. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse