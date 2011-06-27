  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 4 Door
  4. 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
  5. 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door
5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Hardtop 4 Doors for sale
MSRP Starting at
$22,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love this Mini

Greg, 06/04/2019
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

After a series of Jeep Wranglers I wanted to go the opposite direction. From sluggish to peppy and from cumbersome to precise. What a joy this little pup is! Like a Wrangler, there is a give-and-take feel...a love/hate relationship that adds up to a love affair unlike most other cars I've owned. It's why I enjoyed my Jeeps and why I so much enjoy my Mini. If these cost $80k you would say...so now I see why. They are quality well beyond the price tag and driving one is a sheer joy. Keep wanting to get in and go somewhere I don't need to go. Update to my review after 12k additional miles of fun; Ditto to the above!! ZERO issues. I will probably trade this 2016 Mini Hardtop S for a JCW version in the next year or so.

Report Abuse

Mini of Glencoe

Josephine Vega, 09/26/2019
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Ric Tryce is an incredible sales man. He was so patient even though I was all over the place as far as not knowing what I really wanted to buy. I changed my opinion on the car color I wanted about 5 times and he always made sure that I would get the car that I wanted and the style of Mini that I wanted. If I ever need to buy a car again, I will go back to Ric as he made the process so easy and most of all pleasurable. I love that even though I changed my mind so many times he kept a very cool attitude and didn't send me somewhere else 🤪

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Mini Amount Of Choices

Rossbuggy, 08/07/2018
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 10 people found this review helpful

The best thing about a Mini was the ability to make it your own — colors, wheels, options, etc. I was interested in a Mini Cooper 4-door hardtop. I wanted Electric Blue, with 16 inch wheels and no sunroof. For 2019 that means choosing a new trim called Classic. Unfortunately, it only comes in 4 colors (none of them blue), 15 inch wheels and no other individual options. If I wanted blue with my desired wheels I would have to spend $3000 more for the Premium trim that includes stuff I don’t want like the sunroof. What happened, Mini? A huge disappointment. I was ready to buy the car until I found this out. Now I’m looking elsewhere. Bummer.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Zipping Around

JAlzola, 04/11/2020
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Mini is such a fun car to drive. Roomier than expected.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Hardtop 4 Doors for sale

Related 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars