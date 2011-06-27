2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,712*
Total Cash Price
$30,827
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,244*
Total Cash Price
$39,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,072
|$1,990
|$4,362
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,658
|$1,333
|$987
|$618
|$223
|$4,819
|Depreciation
|$9,496
|$2,398
|$1,958
|$2,196
|$1,919
|$17,967
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,834
|$6,251
|$5,843
|$8,087
|$7,697
|$42,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,156
|$5,400
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,631
|$2,527
|$5,540
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,830
|Financing
|$2,106
|$1,693
|$1,253
|$785
|$283
|$6,120
|Depreciation
|$12,060
|$3,045
|$2,487
|$2,789
|$2,437
|$22,818
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,839
|$7,939
|$7,421
|$10,270
|$9,775
|$54,244
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Virginia is:not available
