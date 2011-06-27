Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.8/371.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 4700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|John Cooper Works Exterior Package
|yes
|John Cooper Works Interior Package
|yes
|MINI Seven Edition
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Fully Loaded
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|JCW Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Anthracite Headliner
|yes
|Storage Package
|yes
|Color Line Dark Truffle
|yes
|Universal Garage-Door Opener
|yes
|Color Line Carbon Black
|yes
|Chrome Line Interior
|yes
|MINI Head-Up Display
|yes
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
|yes
|Interior Color Satellite Gray
|yes
|Comfort Access Keyless Entry
|yes
|Deletion of Sport Seats
|yes
|Color Line Satellite Gray
|yes
|MINI Excitement Pacakge
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Color Line Glowing Red
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.6 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|18" MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|Roof Rails
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights
|yes
|17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|Rear Bike Rack Preparation
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|17" JCW Track Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|White Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|17" MINI Seven Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|18" Cone Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|17" Cosmos Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Mirror Caps
|yes
|Chrome Line Exterior
|yes
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|16" Victory Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|White Turn-Signal Lights
|yes
|18" JCW Cup Spoke Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|LED Headlights
|yes
|LED Fog Lights
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Rear Fog Lights
|yes
|17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|Black Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|Active Driving Assistant
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|40.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|158.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2895 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3860 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|885 lbs.
|Wheel base
|101.1 in.
|Width
|68.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|195/55R16 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
