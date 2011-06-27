Skip to main content
2023 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity32.6 kwh
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower181 hp
Torque199 lb-ft
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,143 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56.4 in.
Length151.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
  • Midnight Black II
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Black Pearl Light Chequered, leatherette/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/45R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
