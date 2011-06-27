Skip to main content
2023 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque235 lb-ft @ 1,450 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
extended cabin coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
cloth/sueded microfiberyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,951 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Length152.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
  • Midnight Black II
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Zesty Yellow
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
Interior Colors
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Pearl Light Chequered, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Dinamica, cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/45R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
