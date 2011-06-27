2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|119 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|110 mi.
|EPA Electricity Range
|114 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|100 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|4.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|31
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|199 lb-ft @ 100 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|MINI Electric Collection
|+$2,750
|Signature Plus Trim
|+$4,000
|Signature Trim
|yes
|Touchscreen Navigation
|yes
|Iconic Trim
|+$7,000
|Touchscreen Navigation Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|MINI Head-Up Display
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|47.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Roof Rails
|+$250
|Performance Summer Tires
|yes
|17" Tentacle Spoke Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|17" Scissor Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheels
|yes
|17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Mirror Caps Yellow
|yes
|17" MINI Electric Collection Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|17" MINI Electric Power Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheels
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|17" Pedal Spoke Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Remove Panoramic Sunroof
|yes
|17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|16" Revolite Spoke Spectre Grey Alloy Wheels
|yes
|16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3144 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|89.0 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|3913 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|Length
|151.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|34.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|743 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|75.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|68.0 in.
|Wheel base
|98.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|195/55R16 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
