  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  4. 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  5. Specs & Features

2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Hardtop 2 Door
More about the 2022 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe119 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe110 mi.
EPA Electricity Range114 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe100 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque199 lb-ft @ 100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
MINI Electric Collection +$2,750
Signature Plus Trim +$4,000
Signature Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigationyes
Iconic Trim +$7,000
Touchscreen Navigation Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
MINI Head-Up Display +$500
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Rails +$250
Performance Summer Tiresyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Scissor Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps Yellowyes
17" MINI Electric Collection Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
17" MINI Electric Power Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
17" Pedal Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Revolite Spoke Spectre Grey Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3144 lbs.
EPA interior volume89.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight3913 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56.4 in.
Length151.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload743 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Pearl Light Grey, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl Light Chequered, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/55R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest updates on new cars

Other models