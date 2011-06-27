  1. Home
2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe115 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe108 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe100 mi.
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range110 mi.
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 100 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Iconic Trimyes
Signature Trimyes
Signature Plus Trimyes
6.5" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
8.8" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Style MINI Electricyes
Interior Style MINI Lightyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
17" MINI Electric Power Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Roof Railsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps Yellowyes
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
16" MINI Electric Revolite Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Propeller Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length151.4 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume89.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload728 lbs.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl Light Grey, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
195/55R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.

