2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,692*
Total Cash Price
$41,284
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,277*
Total Cash Price
$32,507
Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$46,505*
Total Cash Price
$35,758
Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,692*
Total Cash Price
$41,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,957
|$2,527
|$5,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,732
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,941
|Financing
|$2,220
|$1,786
|$1,322
|$827
|$298
|$6,453
|Depreciation
|$11,579
|$3,245
|$2,650
|$2,972
|$2,596
|$23,042
|Fuel
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,994
|$9,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,292
|$7,931
|$7,344
|$10,503
|$9,622
|$53,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$806
|$834
|$864
|$894
|$4,177
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,328
|$1,990
|$4,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,406
|$1,041
|$651
|$235
|$5,081
|Depreciation
|$9,117
|$2,555
|$2,087
|$2,340
|$2,044
|$18,143
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,403
|$6,245
|$5,783
|$8,270
|$7,576
|$42,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$330
|$2,561
|$2,189
|$5,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$574
|$882
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,500
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,681
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,547
|$1,145
|$716
|$259
|$5,589
|Depreciation
|$10,029
|$2,811
|$2,296
|$2,574
|$2,248
|$19,957
|Fuel
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$8,147
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,843
|$6,870
|$6,361
|$9,097
|$8,334
|$46,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,957
|$2,527
|$5,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,732
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,941
|Financing
|$2,220
|$1,786
|$1,322
|$827
|$298
|$6,453
|Depreciation
|$11,579
|$3,245
|$2,650
|$2,972
|$2,596
|$23,042
|Fuel
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,994
|$9,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,292
|$7,931
|$7,344
|$10,503
|$9,622
|$53,692
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door in Virginia is:not available
