2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG32
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigation Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Without Active Driving Assistantyes
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trimyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Color Line Satellite Greyyes
Color Line Malt Brownyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetoothyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
16" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
17" Rail Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
17" Roulette Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Runflat Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Propeller Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length151.1 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Solaris Orange Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Emerald Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
175/65R15 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

