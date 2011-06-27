2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,033*
Total Cash Price
$23,124
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,762*
Total Cash Price
$29,367
Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,762*
Total Cash Price
$29,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$780
|$808
|$836
|$865
|$4,043
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,072
|$1,915
|$4,287
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,134
|Financing
|$1,244
|$1,000
|$740
|$463
|$168
|$3,615
|Depreciation
|$6,622
|$2,282
|$1,864
|$2,089
|$1,825
|$14,682
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,899
|$5,451
|$5,141
|$7,453
|$7,089
|$36,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,099
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,631
|$2,432
|$5,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,580
|$1,270
|$940
|$588
|$213
|$4,591
|Depreciation
|$8,410
|$2,898
|$2,367
|$2,653
|$2,318
|$18,646
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,842
|$6,923
|$6,529
|$9,465
|$9,003
|$45,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,099
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,631
|$2,432
|$5,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,580
|$1,270
|$940
|$588
|$213
|$4,591
|Depreciation
|$8,410
|$2,898
|$2,367
|$2,653
|$2,318
|$18,646
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,842
|$6,923
|$6,529
|$9,465
|$9,003
|$45,762
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door in Virginia is:not available
Legal
