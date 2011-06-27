Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,817*
Total Cash Price
$22,615
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,108*
Total Cash Price
$28,721
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,108*
Total Cash Price
$28,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$99
|$297
|$2,736
|$1,265
|$3,124
|$7,521
|Repairs
|$0
|$495
|$762
|$822
|$885
|$2,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,216
|$978
|$724
|$453
|$164
|$3,535
|Depreciation
|$5,575
|$2,426
|$2,136
|$1,893
|$1,698
|$13,728
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,502
|$6,697
|$8,933
|$7,084
|$8,601
|$41,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,475
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,553
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,242
|$919
|$575
|$208
|$4,489
|Depreciation
|$7,080
|$3,081
|$2,713
|$2,404
|$2,156
|$17,435
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,338
|$8,505
|$11,345
|$8,997
|$10,923
|$53,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,475
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,553
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,242
|$919
|$575
|$208
|$4,489
|Depreciation
|$7,080
|$3,081
|$2,713
|$2,404
|$2,156
|$17,435
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,338
|$8,505
|$11,345
|$8,997
|$10,923
|$53,108
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Hardtop 2 Door
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019