Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/371.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,400
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,400
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
MINI Seven Editionyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loadedyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,400
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Storage Packageyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
MINI Excitement Pacakgeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,400
18" MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" JCW Track Spoke Black Wheelsyes
17" MINI Seven Two-Tone Wheelsyes
18" Cone Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Wheelsyes
18" JCW Cup Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
LED Headlightsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length151.9 in.
Curb weight2785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Exterior Colors
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Chili Red
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Diamond Malt Brown, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,400
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
