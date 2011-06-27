  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  4. Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Hardtop 2 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,900
See Hardtop 2 Door Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/371.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,900
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Piano Black Center Instrument Ringyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Cockpit Chrono Packageyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
MINI Excitement Pacakgeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
suede/clothyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Panoramic Moonroofyes
18" JCW Cup Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" JCW Track Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length152.5 in.
Curb weight2845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Exterior Colors
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Chili Red
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Pepper White
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Leather, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,900
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Hardtop 2 Door Inventory

Related Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles