Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. 2023 MINI Countryman
  5. Specs & Features

2023 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Countryman
More about the 2023 Countryman
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/499.1 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower134 hp @ 4,500 rpm
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1,480 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves12
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity805 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,545 lbs.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,564 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
Length169.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload805 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black II
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Chesterfield Indigo Blue, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 80,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2023 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates