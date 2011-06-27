  1. Home
2022 MINI Countryman Cooper S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.4/531.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trim +$8,500
Signature Upholstery Package +$1,000
Driver Assistance Package +$1,250
Convenience Package +$700
Touchscreen Navigation Plusyes
Boardwalk Edition +$6,000
Touchscreen Media Display +$250
Touchscreen Navigation +$1,000
Signature Trim +$3,600
Premium Package +$2,000
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Headliner in Anthracite +$250
Standard Seatsyes
Storage Package +$250
Picnic Cushionyes
Alarm System +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Performance Summer Tiresyes
19" Turnstile Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheels +$1,250
18" Pin Spoke Silver Wheels +$1,250
19" MINI Yours British Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Pair Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripes +$100
Silver Bonnet Stripes +$100
Roof Rails Black +$250
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Without Panoramic Moonroofyes
Black Bonnet Stripes +$100
Privacy Glass +$500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3413 lbs.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
Length169.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload924 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Laguna Metallic
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Satellite Grey Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
