2021 MINI Countryman Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Cooper OxfordCooper Oxford 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Mini Financial Services
2.94% APR financing for 36 months at $29.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.94% APR financing for 48 months at $22.11 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.94% APR financing for 60 months at $17.94 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.36% APR financing for 72 months at $15.36 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.94% 36 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 3.36% 72 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 2.94% 60 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 2.94% 48 02/02/2021 03/01/2021
