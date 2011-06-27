2020 MINI Countryman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Countryman Wagon
Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,066*
Total Cash Price
$47,993
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,066*
Total Cash Price
$47,993
Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,356*
Total Cash Price
$41,569
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,282*
Total Cash Price
$39,302
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,233*
Total Cash Price
$37,790
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,239*
Total Cash Price
$53,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,026
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$4,790
|$3,169
|$8,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,000
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,209
|Financing
|$2,581
|$2,076
|$1,537
|$961
|$347
|$7,502
|Depreciation
|$11,447
|$4,360
|$3,562
|$3,994
|$3,490
|$26,853
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,064
|$9,620
|$8,873
|$14,660
|$12,849
|$65,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,026
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$4,790
|$3,169
|$8,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,000
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,209
|Financing
|$2,581
|$2,076
|$1,537
|$961
|$347
|$7,502
|Depreciation
|$11,447
|$4,360
|$3,562
|$3,994
|$3,490
|$26,853
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,064
|$9,620
|$8,873
|$14,660
|$12,849
|$65,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$921
|$953
|$986
|$4,607
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$425
|$4,149
|$2,745
|$7,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,323
|$2,037
|$3,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,733
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,913
|Financing
|$2,235
|$1,799
|$1,331
|$833
|$300
|$6,498
|Depreciation
|$9,914
|$3,776
|$3,086
|$3,460
|$3,023
|$23,258
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,512
|$8,333
|$7,686
|$12,697
|$11,129
|$56,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$901
|$932
|$4,356
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$401
|$3,923
|$2,595
|$6,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,926
|$3,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,638
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,809
|Financing
|$2,113
|$1,700
|$1,258
|$787
|$284
|$6,143
|Depreciation
|$9,374
|$3,570
|$2,917
|$3,271
|$2,858
|$21,990
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,611
|$7,878
|$7,266
|$12,005
|$10,522
|$53,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$808
|$837
|$866
|$896
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$386
|$3,772
|$2,495
|$6,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,575
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,739
|Financing
|$2,032
|$1,635
|$1,210
|$757
|$273
|$5,907
|Depreciation
|$9,013
|$3,433
|$2,805
|$3,145
|$2,748
|$21,144
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,011
|$7,575
|$6,987
|$11,543
|$10,117
|$51,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Countryman Wagon Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,263
|$5,905
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$5,319
|$3,518
|$9,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,696
|$2,611
|$4,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,221
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,452
|Financing
|$2,865
|$2,305
|$1,706
|$1,067
|$385
|$8,329
|Depreciation
|$12,708
|$4,841
|$3,955
|$4,434
|$3,875
|$29,813
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,166
|$10,681
|$9,852
|$16,276
|$14,265
|$72,239
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 MINI Countryman in Virginia is:not available
