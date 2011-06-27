  1. Home
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.2/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Touchscreen Navigation Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Iconic Trimyes
Classic Trimyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alarm Systemyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Signature Trimyes
18" Pin Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
19" MINI Yours Masterpiece Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
18" Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Tailgateyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
18" Pair Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
19" Edged Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Without Panoramic Moonroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Length169.8 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut
  • Light White
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • British Oak Chesterfield, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
