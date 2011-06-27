2019 MINI Countryman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,259*
Total Cash Price
$45,481
Countryman Wagon
Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,259*
Total Cash Price
$45,481
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,385*
Total Cash Price
$35,812
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,524*
Total Cash Price
$39,393
Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,440*
Total Cash Price
$37,244
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,453*
Total Cash Price
$50,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,026
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$4,465
|$3,169
|$8,124
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,083
|Financing
|$2,446
|$1,967
|$1,455
|$912
|$329
|$7,109
|Depreciation
|$11,728
|$4,319
|$3,528
|$3,956
|$3,454
|$26,986
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,256
|$9,646
|$8,938
|$14,432
|$12,987
|$65,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman Wagon Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,026
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$490
|$4,465
|$3,169
|$8,124
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,083
|Financing
|$2,446
|$1,967
|$1,455
|$912
|$329
|$7,109
|Depreciation
|$11,728
|$4,319
|$3,528
|$3,956
|$3,454
|$26,986
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,256
|$9,646
|$8,938
|$14,432
|$12,987
|$65,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman Wagon Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$808
|$837
|$866
|$896
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$386
|$3,516
|$2,495
|$6,397
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,926
|$1,549
|$1,146
|$718
|$259
|$5,598
|Depreciation
|$9,235
|$3,401
|$2,778
|$3,115
|$2,720
|$21,249
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,162
|$7,595
|$7,038
|$11,364
|$10,226
|$51,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman Wagon Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$921
|$953
|$986
|$4,607
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$425
|$3,868
|$2,745
|$7,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,323
|$2,037
|$3,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,624
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,804
|Financing
|$2,119
|$1,704
|$1,261
|$790
|$285
|$6,158
|Depreciation
|$10,159
|$3,741
|$3,056
|$3,427
|$2,992
|$23,374
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,678
|$8,355
|$7,742
|$12,500
|$11,249
|$56,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman Wagon Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$901
|$932
|$4,356
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$401
|$3,657
|$2,595
|$6,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,926
|$3,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,535
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,706
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,611
|$1,192
|$747
|$269
|$5,822
|Depreciation
|$9,604
|$3,537
|$2,889
|$3,240
|$2,829
|$22,099
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,768
|$7,899
|$7,320
|$11,819
|$10,635
|$53,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Countryman Wagon Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,263
|$5,905
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$4,958
|$3,518
|$9,020
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,696
|$2,611
|$4,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,081
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,312
|Financing
|$2,716
|$2,184
|$1,616
|$1,012
|$365
|$7,893
|Depreciation
|$13,021
|$4,795
|$3,917
|$4,392
|$3,835
|$29,961
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,378
|$10,709
|$9,924
|$16,023
|$14,419
|$72,453
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Countryman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 MINI Countryman in Virginia is:not available
