  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. Used 2018 MINI Countryman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,700
See Countryman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.1/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,700
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Fully Loadedyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,700
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,700
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Power Front Seatsyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,700
19" JCW Course Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
18" Pin Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
19" MINI Yours Masterpiece Wheelsyes
18" Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Tailgateyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
19" Edged Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
18" JCW Thrill Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Offroad Exterior Stylingyes
Privacy Glassyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Length169.8 in.
Curb weight3629 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Chestnut
  • Light White
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • British Oak Chesterfield, leather
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Countryman Inventory

Related Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles