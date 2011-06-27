  1. Home
Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,200
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,200
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Fully Loadedyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,200
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,200
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,200
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Power Front Seatsyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,200
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,200
19" JCW Course Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
18" Pin Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
19" MINI Yours Masterpiece Wheelsyes
18" Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Tailgateyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
19" Edged Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
18" JCW Thrill Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Offroad Exterior Stylingyes
Privacy Glassyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Length169.8 in.
Curb weight3508 lbs.
Gross weight4376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Chestnut
  • Light White
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • British Oak Chesterfield, leather
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
